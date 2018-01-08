2 injured, one seriously, in fire at Trump Tower in New York

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - One person was seriously injured in an early morning fire on the roof of Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan that is now under control, New York City’s fire department said on Monday (Jan 8).

The fire was reported atop the skyscraper, at 721 Fifth Avenue, just before 7am, said Ken Reilly of the fire department’s press office. Eighty-four firefighters responded to the scene, he said. Two people were hurt in the blaze, one of them with serious or potentially life-threatening injuries, he said.

The fire was declared under control at 8.13am, according to Reilly, who said the cause is still undetermined.

“There was a small electrical fire in a cooling tower on the roof of Trump Tower,” Mr Eric Trump, one of President Donald Trump’s sons, said on Twitter. “The New York Fire Department was here within minutes and did an incredible job.”

The glass-curtained Trump Tower has been a New York icon since its opening in 1983. The president, whose primary residence and offices were at the building until a year ago, has visited the tower only a few times since his inauguration.