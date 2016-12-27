Fights, false reports of gunfire spark post-Christmas chaos in malls across US

WASHINGTON (NYT) - Chaos struck at least 15 malls across the US as fights broke out and false reports of gunfire spread rapidly on social media.

The disturbances - many caused by feuding teenagers, according to local authorities - disrupted post-Christmas shopping on Monday (Dec 26) in cities in at least a dozen states.

In Elizabeth, New Jersey, panic broke out at the Mills at Jersey Gardens when a person shouted "gun" in response to a chair being slammed after a fight, according to a Twitter post by Mayor J. Christian Bollwage.

(2/4)Due to the loud slamming of a chair, someone shouted "gun." As a result, people began to panic. There was no shooting & no shots fired. — Chris Bollwage (@MayorBollwage) December 26, 2016

At the Cross Creek Mall food court in Fayetteville, North Carolina, a group of teenagers scuffled around 4.45pm, resulting in that mall's closing, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a statement.

Despite receiving several 911 calls about gunshots, the police could not confirm that any were fired inside or outside the mall.

In Chattanooga, Tennessee, around the same time, 20 fireworks were set off at the Hamilton Place mall, the mall said on Twitter.

At 4:45pm, firecrackers were discharged inside the mall. Police are investigating but we can confirm it was not an active shooter situation. — Hamilton Place (@HamiltonPlaceTN) December 26, 2016

UPDATE: 20 firecrackers were discharged in Pink causing confusion. 3 injuries are reported, 0 serious. Mall is returning to normal operation — Hamilton Place (@HamiltonPlaceTN) December 26, 2016

Fights broke out at two Memphis malls, according to local reports. One led to the closing of the Oak Court Mall, and another, at the nearby Wolfchase Galleria, resulted in several 911 calls about shots fired, The Commercial Appeal reported.

"Somebody yelled 'Gun!' and youths stampeded through the mall," deputy chief Terry Landrum of the Memphis Police Department told the paper about the episode at the Wolfchase Galleria, noting the similarity to the melee at Oak Court.

Like authorities elsewhere, he could not say whether there were any connections between the chaotic episodes across the country.

The police in Aurora, Colorado, said they did not think a disturbance that forced the closing of Town Center at Aurora was related to another episode about a 1,600km away at the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora, Illinois.

front row seats for what started the fox valley mall fights pic.twitter.com/Qa2wALQxlb — Esther (@_esther74) December 27, 2016

As in Fayetteville, the chaos at Town Center at Aurora began with a food court fight at 4.45pm, the police said in a statement. Several other fights broke out with the crowd growing to about 500 people, they said. No serious injuries were reported, and five juveniles were arrested.

The police in Tempe, Arizona, dispelled claims of gunfire after a similar outbreak at the Arizona Mills mall.

And as in many cities, the police in Indianapolis arrested several juveniles, after fights at the Castleton Square Mall.

Similar episodes resulted in panic and, in some cases, evacuations or closings at malls in several other states, according to local reports and local authorities.

They include the Shoppes at Buckland Hills and Westfarms in Connecticut; Roosevelt Field in New York; Beachwood Place in Ohio; Monroeville Mall in Pennsylvania; and Hulen Mall in Texas.

Fights lead to shooting in Hulen Mall! Smh pic.twitter.com/dxojlwXsm2 — Kevin Medley Music (@KevinMedley) December 27, 2016

The police in Beachwood, Ohio, said on Twitter that the disturbance there appeared to "have been organised on social media."