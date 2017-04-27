Field of fake Trumps battle it out in LA

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - There was ten times the Trump in Los Angeles on Wednesday (April 26) when impersonators gathered at comedy club the Laugh Factory to compete against one other to see who could best embody the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Comedians from as far away as New Zealand put on their orange faces and swept back hair to try to capture Trump from behind a mocked-up presidential podium.

There were ten performances of two minutes each and the contestants, including one woman, riffed on topics such as Obamacare, the recent bombing in Syria, the border wall and China.

The winner's prize is to host a weekly topical show on the comedy club's website called "Fake News/Real News" and he will be invited to headline at all of the Laughing Factory's chain of clubs.