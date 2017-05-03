FBI's James Comey defends 2016 decision on Hillary Clinton e-mail probe

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey on Wednesday (May 3) defended his decision to announce last year that the agency had reopened an investigation into former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's e-mails, saying not doing so would have been "an act of concealment."

Comey said, "To not speak about it would require an act of concealment."

It was the FBI chief's most impassioned defence of his October 2016 decision to date.

Comey said it made him "mildly nauseous" to think that the FBI may have had some impact on the US presidential election, which took place only days after Comey revealed that the Clinton e-mail probe had been reopened.