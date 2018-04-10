FBI raids office of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen in Mueller probe

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - The FBI conducted a raid Monday (April 9) at the office of President Donald Trump's longtime lawyer Michael Cohen, who has been a key figure in several legal issues including the investigations into Russian election meddling and a payment to an adult film actress.

Cohen’s attorney Stephen Ryan said agents on Monday seized documents using several search warrants after a referral to prosecutors in the Southern District of New York based in part on a referral by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

The raid signals that the FBI and federal prosecutors in New York are conducting a criminal investigation involving Cohen, although it’s not immediately clear whether he is a focus of that probe.

Cohen, a longtime lawyer for the Trump Organization, paid US$130,000 (S$170,000) to adult film actress Stormy Daniels as part of a non-disclosure agreement related to an affair she said she had with Trump. Cohen said he made the payment without Trump’s knowledge, using his own money.

Trump, who has denied having an affair with Daniels, said last week that he was unaware of the payment. Cohen and Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, have been involved in a legal battle over the agreement.

Ryan said the use of search warrants was “completely inappropriate and unnecessary” because it resulted in the seizure of material protected by attorney-client privilege.

“Those government tactics are also wrong because Mr Cohen has cooperated completely with all government entities, including providing thousands of non-privileged documents to the Congress and sitting for depositions under oath,” according to Ryan.

FBI spokeswoman Amy Thoreson and Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores declined to comment. The FBI raid was reported earlier by the New York Times.

Mueller brought information involving Cohen to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who decided that the matter should be handled by the US attorney for the Southern District of New York rather than by Mueller’s team, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Under Justice Department regulations, Mueller is required to consult with Rosenstein about how to handle evidence and matters that fall outside his jurisdiction and authority.

Mueller is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential campaign, whether anyone close to Trump colluded in it and whether Trump sought to obstruct justice.

Michael Avenatti, a lawyer for Daniels, said in an e-mail that Cohen “has been placed in the crosshairs by Mr Trump. He has been set up to take the fall.”

Cohen has denied any collusion with Russia. He was questioned by congressional investigators last year over his connection to Russia, including a deal for a Trump Tower in Moscow.

Cohen has told congressional investigators that the Trump Organization weighed a proposal to build a hotel and condominium tower in Moscow. Cohen said the company signed a nonbinding letter of intent in October 2015 with Moscow-based I.C. Expert Investment Company.

The Trump Organization solicited building designs from architects and engaged in preliminary financing discussions. But the project ultimately fizzled, and Trump wasn’t involved in the decision to abandon it, Cohen said.

The discussions, which continued into the 2016 campaign, were about a “real estate deal and nothing more,” Cohen said.