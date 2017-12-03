FBI official removed from Russia probe over anti-Trump remarks

WASHINGTON (NYTIMES) - Special counsel Robert Mueller removed a top FBI agent from his investigation into Russian election meddling after the Justice Department’s inspector-general began examining whether the agent had sent text messages that expressed anti-Trump political views, according to three people briefed on the matter.

The agent, Peter Strzok, is considered one of the most experienced and trusted FBI counterintelligence investigators. He helped lead the investigation into whether Hillary Clinton mishandled classified information on her private e-mail account, and then played a major role in the investigation into links between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia.

But Strzok was reassigned this summer from Mueller’s investigation to the FBI’s human resources department, where he has been stationed since.

The people briefed on the case said the transfer followed the discovery of text messages in which Strzok and a colleague reacted to news events, like presidential debates, in ways that could appear critical of Trump.

A lawyer for Strzok declined to comment.

A spokeswoman for the Justice Department said that “we are aware of the allegation and are taking any and all appropriate steps.”

Strzok’s reassignment shows that Mueller moved swiftly in the face of what could be perceived as bias by one of his agents amid a politically charged inquiry into Trump’s campaign and administration.

But the existence of the text messages is likely to fuel claims by Trump that the FBI has a bias against him and that he is a target of the “deep state” – a term used to describe the notion that government intelligence agencies secretly conspire together.

The discovery of the text messages came at a crucial moment in Mueller’s investigation. At the time, Mueller was ramping up his investigation into Trump’s former advisers, while also coming under criticism for putting many donors to Democratic candidates on his team.

Some conservatives encouraged Trump to fire Mueller, saying the investigation was tainted. Trump seriously entertained the idea but ultimately backed down.

It is not clear what Strzok said in his text messages. FBI regulations prohibit agents from working with political campaigns, but they remain free to express opinions “as an individual privately and publicly on political subjects and candidates.”

Trump has repeatedly criticised how the FBI handled the Clinton e-mail investigation, saying that Clinton should have been charged. When Trump fired his FBI director, James Comey, in May, he initially cited his handling of the Clinton e-mail investigation as the reason for his dismissal.

The President has also singled out the FBI’s deputy director, Andrew McCabe, whose wife in 2015 ran for a state Senate seat in Virginia as a Democrat and accepted nearly US$500,000 (S$670,000) in contributions from the political organisation of Governor Terry McAuliffe, a longtime friend of the Clintons.

The inquiry into Strzok is being conducted by the Justice Department’s inspector general, Michael E. Horowitz, who is leading a broad examination of how the FBI handled the Clinton e-mail investigation. Horowitz is scrutinising Comey’s decision to hold a news conference in July 2016 to announce that the bureau was recommending that Clinton not be charged, and how Comey reopened the investigation just days before the 2016 election.