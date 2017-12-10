Famous men accused of sexual assault

Actor Dustin Hoffman, 80

The Oscar-winning actor was last week accused by actress Kathryn Rossetter, who worked with him in a 1983-1985 Broadway production of Death Of A Salesman, of repeatedly molesting her. Last month, a former intern on a movie set accused Hoffman of putting his hand on her buttocks and making suggestive comments when she was 17.

Movie director Bryan Singer, 52

The director of the X-Men movies has been sued in Washington state for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy in 2003.

Singer has denied the accusation.

The director was previously sued for sexual misconduct in 2014 by a man named Michael Egan, who accused Singer of abusing him as a minor. The lawsuit was later dismissed.

TV news anchor Matt Lauer, 59

He was sacked last month from The Today Show by NBC after a female colleague accused him of inappropriate sexual behaviour. The show also reported last Thursday that at least two more women have gone to NBC with similar complaints. Lauer said "there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed".

Congressman John Conyers, 88

Mr Conyers, the longest-serving African-American member of Congress, reportedly settled a sexual harassment case with an employee who said she was fired after refusing his advances. He denied the accusation for weeks before announcing his resignation last Tuesday, becoming the first lawmaker facing harassment allegations to step down.

Congressman Trent Franks, 60

The eight-term Republican lawmaker offered a female staff member US$5 million (S$6.7 million) to bear his child, US media reported last Friday, as Mr Franks abruptly resigned from Congress, where he was facing an ethics probe over sexual misconduct. He has acknowledged that he discussed surrogacy with two female staff members.

Senator Al Franken, 66

The Democratic rising star is said to have groped and made unwanted advances towards more than half a dozen women, most of whom said the harassment took place before he joined the Senate in 2009. The senator denied the claims, but last Thursday announced he would resign from Congress.

REUTERS, NEW YORK TIMES, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE