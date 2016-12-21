Family of US singer Christina Grimmie, shot dead at concert, files lawsuit over inadequate safety measures

ORLANDO - The family of US singer Christina Grimmie, who was shot dead during a meet-and-greet session on June 10 this year, have sued the concert promoter, the owner of the Orlando venue where the concert was held, and the event's security company for inadequate safety measures.

The suit was filed on Tuesday (Dec 20) in Florida, according to a report by online music magazine Billboard.com on Wednesday.

The family named AEG Live, the security company involved and The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Plaza Foundation, owner of the Plaza Live venue where the 22-year-old was shot dead.

Grimmie's brother tackled the gunman, who shot and killed himself.

The New Jersey native already had a large following on YouTube when she joined US singing competition The Voice.

Her death was met with a wave of mourning from fans around the world, including in Singapore.

She had performed in Singapore in 2015, at the National University of Singapore's Rag and Flag charity event, and NUS issued a statement of condolences at her passing.