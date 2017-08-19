Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg to take two months of paternity leave

Zuckerberg (above) also took two months off after the birth of his first child in 2015.
Zuckerberg (above) also took two months off after the birth of his first child in 2015.PHOTO: AFP
Published
50 min ago

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said on Friday (Aug 18) he would be taking two months of paternity leave after the birth of his second daughter.

Zuckerberg said he would be taking advantage of Facebook's option to take leaves in parts.

"I'll take a month off to be with Priscilla (Chan) and the girls at the beginning, and then we'll spend the whole month of December together as well," Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post.

Zuckerberg had also taken a two-month paternity leave following the birth of his first child, Maxima Chan Zuckerberg, in 2015.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

The billionaire internet mogul said in March that the couple was expecting a second child.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
Reduce your fuel usage with these handy tips
Owa Coffee, wildlife-friendly coffee with a conscience
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice