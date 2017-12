WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - Omarosa Manigault, an aide to US President Donald Trump and former Apprentice contestant whose responsibilities in his administration were unclear, resigned on Tuesday (Dec 12) after nearly a year at the White House.

"Omarosa Manigault Newman resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities," the White House said in a statement.

"Her departure will not be effective until January 20, 2018. We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service."