Eve of inauguration: Where is Donald Trump's youngest child Barron?

Noticeably absent from United States President-elect Donald Trump's side on the eve of inauguration day was 10-year-old Barron, Mr Trump's only child with Melania Trump.

Mr Trump, 70, had the rest of his family by his side on Thursday (Jan 19) as he attended a traditional wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery and a candlelight dinner for campaign donors at Union Station in Washington, DC.

But Barron, the youngest of Mr Trump's five children, was nowhere to be seen.

He had been spotted arriving in Maryland with Mr Trump on a US Air Force jet earlier on Thursday.

Netizens on Twitter have been quick to ask where Barron was, while media reports have suggested that he could be in school.

Outgoing President Barack Obama's 15-year-old daughter Sasha was absent at his farewell address last week as she had an examination the next day. Her absence had also caused a stir online.

Barron caught the attention of the Internet in November last year when he struggled to stay awake during his father's rambling victory speech on Election night.

The boy was caught on camera rubbing his eyes, yawning and even nodding off.

Netizens sympathised with him and applauded his valiant efforts to stay awake.

Barron attends the Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School in Manhattan, a prestigious private school that reportedly costs about US$45,000 (S$64,000) a year, according to Hollywoodreporter.com.

If he lives in the White House, he will be the first boy to reside there in 50 years, according to The Washington Post.

Mr Trump has three children with former model Ivana Trump - Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric - and one daughter, Tiffany, with American actress Marla Maples. He has eight grandchildren.