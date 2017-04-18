Eggs roll at White House Easter event after initial anxiety

The Easter Bunny greeting attendees during the 139th White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, yesterday. The annual event drew about 35,000 people last year, but this year, the White House was slow to make tickets available or detail its Easter Egg Roll plans, leaving some event devotees fretting that the First Family would do away with the long-time tradition. The manufacturer of the commemorative wooden eggs in years' past sent a frantic tweet on Feb 20 to President Donald Trump and other members of the First Family, warning that the manufacturing deadline was looming. But the White House came through, releasing tickets in mid-March and distributing them via an online lottery and to "schools, children's hospitals and military and law enforcement families", White House press secretary Sean Spicer said last Thursday, adding that 18,000 eggs had been ordered, which was in line with past years.