E-mail exchange over meeting

Here are excerpts from the e-mail chain between Mr Donald Trump Jr and music promoter Rob Goldstone, who represents Russian pop star Emin Agalarov:

JUNE 3, 2016

Goldstone: Emin just called and asked me to contact you with something very interesting.

The crown prosecutor of Russia met with his father Aras (real estate developer) this morning and in their meeting offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary (Clinton) and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father. This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government's support for Mr Trump - helped along by Aras and Emin.

What do you think is the best way to handle this information and would you be able to speak to Emin about it directly?

I can also send this info to your father via Rhona (Ms Rhona Graff, Mr Donald Trump's long-time executive assistant), but it is ultra sensitive so wanted to send to you first.

Trump Jr: Thanks Rob I appreciate that. I am on the road at the moment but perhaps I just speak to Emin first. Seems we have some time and if it's what you say I love it especially later in the summer. Could we do a call first thing next week when I am back?

JUNE 6, 2016

Goldstone: Let me know when you are free to talk with Emin by phone about this Hillary info - you had mentioned early this week so wanted to try to schedule a time and day. Best to you and your family.

Trump Jr: Rob could we speak now?

Goldstone: Let me track him down in Moscow. What number he could call?

Trump Jr: My cell...

JUNE 7, 2016

Goldstone: Hope all is well. Emin asked that I schedule a meeting with you and the Russian government attorney who is flying over from Moscow for this Thursday. I believe you are aware of the meeting - and so wondered if 3pm or later on Thursday works for you? I assume it would be at your office.

Trump Jr: How about 3 at our offices? Thanks Rob appreciate you helping set it up.

Goldstone: Perfect... I won't sit in on the meeting, but will bring them at 3pm and introduce you etc. I will send the names of the two people meeting with you for security when I have them later today.

Trump Jr: Great. It will likely be Paul Manafort (campaign boss) my brother-in-law and me...