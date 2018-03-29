Driver ploughs into people in San Francisco, critically wounding four

SAN FRANCISCO (REUTERS) - A driver ploughed a vehicle into several people in San Francisco on Wednesday (March 28), critically wounding four, before fleeing the scene and triggering a manhunt, police said.
"Driver of vehicle in a physical altercation with five subjects and struck five subjects with his vehicle," San Francisco police said in a statement.
Police were searching for the driver and the five victims were transported to the hospital, police said, adding that four had life-threatening injuries.
The incident took place in San Francisco's Central Waterfront neighborhood, police said.
They declined to release further details, including whether the driver was a man or a woman or what vehicle the person was driving.
Paul Lim, who works at a business in the area, told the San Francisco Chronicle he saw the aftermath of the incident.
"I saw two lifeless people from across the street," Lim told the newspaper.
"Another one was being consoled by a friend screaming for help. And another one was moving very slowly."