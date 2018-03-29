Driver ploughs into people in San Francisco, critically wounding four

SAN FRANCISCO (REUTERS) - A driver ploughed a vehicle into several people in San Francisco on Wednesday (March 28), critically wounding four, before fleeing the scene and triggering a manhunt, police said.

"Driver of vehicle in a physical altercation with five subjects and struck five subjects with his vehicle," San Francisco police said in a statement.

Police were searching for the driver and the five victims were transported to the hospital, police said, adding that four had life-threatening injuries.

The incident took place in San Francisco's Central Waterfront neighborhood, police said.

They declined to release further details, including whether the driver was a man or a woman or what vehicle the person was driving.

Paul Lim, who works at a business in the area, told the San Francisco Chronicle he saw the aftermath of the incident.

"I saw two lifeless people from across the street," Lim told the newspaper.

4 injured in a #hitandrun in the dogpatch section of San Francisco. No further details available at this time. Stay tune to @kron4news for more details pic.twitter.com/OPLW3Fgqrj — Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) March 28, 2018

"Another one was being consoled by a friend screaming for help. And another one was moving very slowly."