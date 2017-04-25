DPM Teo pays visit to RSAF detachment in US

ARIZONA • Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean rounded off his US trip with a visit to the Republic of Singapore Air Force's (RSAF) Peace Carvin II F-16C/D training detachment at Arizona's Luke Air Force Base early yesterday morning.

Conveying his appreciation for the RSAF personnel's dedication and commitment, Mr Teo urged them to continue to train hard and fly the Singapore flag high.

He also interacted with servicemen and their families over games and lunch.

Mr Teo was accompanied by Brigadier-General Brook Leonard, commander of the United States Air Force's 56th Fighter Wing, and Peace Carvin II detachment commander Lieutenant-Colonel Kenneth Lim, as he toured the detachment's facilities and was briefed on its training programme.

Established in 1993, Peace Carvin II is the RSAF's longest-running overseas detachment.

Training in the US allows the RSAF to overcome Singapore's airspace constraints and to hone air combat skills and operational competencies in a "realistic and challenging training environment", according to the Ministry of Defence.

The Peace Carvin II detachment also participates regularly in various exercises and competitions to hone their skills alongside their US counterparts.