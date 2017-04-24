DPM Teo meets McMaster during US visit

Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean and United States National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster, on the sidelines of the Sedona Forum hosted by the McCain Institute in Sedona, Arizona, last Saturday. The forum, which began last Friday and en
PHOTO: MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
Published
1 hour ago

Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean and United States National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster, on the sidelines of the Sedona Forum hosted by the McCain Institute in Sedona, Arizona, last Saturday. The forum, which began last Friday and ended yesterday, is the McCain Institute's signature high-level, invitation-only annual gathering of American and international leaders. It aims to discuss practical recommendations to current international challenges. DPM Teo also met the chairman of the Senate Committee on Armed Services John McCain, National Intelligence director Dan Coats and commander of the US Pacific Command Harry Harris, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 24, 2017, with the headline 'DPM Teo meets McMaster during US visit'.
