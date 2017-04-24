DPM Teo Chee Hean meets RSAF's Peace Carvin II F-16 training detachment during US trip

SINGAPORE - Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean rounded off his US trip with a visit to the Republic of Singapore Air Force's (RSAF) Peace Carvin II F-16C/D training detachment at Arizona's Luke Air Force Base (AFB) on Monday (April 24) morning.

Conveying his appreciation for the RSAF personnel's dedication and commitment, he urged them to continue to train hard and fly the Singapore flag high.

Mr Teo also interacted with the personnel and their families over games and lunch.

He was accompanied by the US Air Force 56th Fighter Wing Commander of Luke AFB Brigadier General Brook Leonard and Peace Carvin II Detachment Commander Lieutenant-Colonel Kenneth Lim, and toured the detachment's facilities and was briefed on its training programme.



DPM Teo interacting with RSAF personnel and their families. PHOTO: MINDEF



Established in 1993, Peace Carvin II is the RSAF's longest-running overseas detachment.

Training in the United States allows the RSAF to overcome Singapore's airspace constraints and to hone air combat skills and operational competencies in a "realistic and challenging training environment", according to the Ministry of Defence.

The Peace Carvin II detachment also participates regularly in various exercises and competitions to hone their skills alongside their US counterparts.

Mr Teo's attendance last week at the Sedona Forum - an invitation-only annual gathering of American and international leaders - hosted by the McCain Institute saw him participate in a dialogue session called "A View From Asia".

He spoke about the importance of continued US engagement in the region, the positive contribution by the US and China to regional development, and shared Singapore's perspectives on the evolving regional architecture.

Mr Teo, who is also the Coordinating Minister for National Security, also met several key US officials, including National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster and National Intelligence director Dan Coats on the sidelines of the forum.