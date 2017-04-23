DPM Teo Chee Hean attends Sedona Forum on US visit

SINGAPORE - Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean participated in the Sedona Forum hosted by the McCain Institute in Sedona, Arizona during his visit to the United States, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement.

The Sedona Forum, which began on Friday (April 21) and ends on Sunday, is the McCain Institute's signature high-level, invitation-only annual gathering of American and international leaders. It aims to discuss practical recommendations to current international challenges.

During his dialogue session on "A View from Asia", DPM Teo spoke about the importance of continued US engagement in the region, the positive contribution by the US and China to regional development, and shared Singapore's perspectives on the evolving regional architecture, the MFA said.

On the sidelines of the forum, DPM Teo met with the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Armed Services John McCain, US National Security Advisor Lieutenant General H R McMaster, National Intelligence Director Dan Coats and Commander of the US Pacific Command Admiral Harry Harris.

DPM Teo, who is also the Coordinating Minister for National Security, also met with the Commander of the US European Command and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Curtis Scaparrotti, as well as key members of Congress.

"DPM Teo emphasised the importance of the US leadership as well as stable US-China relations for the future peace, stability and prosperity of the region," the MFA said.

During the meetings with Gen McMaster and Mr Coats, both sides discussed regional and international developments as well as the "deep and multifaceted bilateral relationship between Singapore and the US, including the strong cooperation on counter-terrorism".

During the meetings with Adm Harris and Gen Scaparrotti, both sides affirmed the robust defence relationship cooperation between Singapore and the US.

DPM Teo will also visit the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF)'s Peace Carvin II F-16C/D training detachment at Luke Air Force Base on Sunday, where he will meet RSAF servicemen and their families before departing the US for Singapore.