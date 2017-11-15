Donations pour in for cyclist fired over rude gesture at Donald Trump's motorcade

Ms Juli Briskman gestures with her middle finger as a motorcade with US President Donald Trump departs Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, Virginia on Oct 28, 2017.
Ms Juli Briskman gestures with her middle finger as a motorcade with US President Donald Trump departs Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, Virginia on Oct 28, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
WASHINGTON (AFP) - More than US$70,000 (S$94,969) in donations have poured into a crowdfunding site set up for the cyclist who was fired from her job for making a rude gesture at President Donald Trump's motorcade.

More than 3,000 donations - from US$5 to US$250 - have rolled in since Nov 6, when the GoFundMe campaign was set up on behalf of Ms Juli Briskman.

Ms Briskman's raised middle finger was caught by news photographers as Mr Trump's motorcade passed her on Oct 28 as he left Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, Virginia. The image immediately went viral.

Three days later, the 50-year-old marketing executive was fired by her company, government contractor Akima.

"Thank you Juli Briskman," wrote Mr Rob Mello, who set up the GoFundMe account, calling her "an inspiration to us all".

All the money raised goes directly to Ms Briskman, he says on the site.

 
