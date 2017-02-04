Donald Trump's reported call for female staff to 'dress like women' triggers online backlash

WASHINGTON - A report that US President Donald Trump wants the female staff on his administration to "dress like women" when at work has sparked an online backlash, according to reports.

Women from professions as diverse as the armed forces, health care and motor racing have taken to Twitter in droves under the hashtag #DressLikeAWoman to make a mockery of the President's alleged directive.

According to the news website Axios - which spoke to sources inside Trump's team - the President requires all of his employees to “have a certain look" and “be sharply dressed" at all times.

Creepy guy telling women what to wear. You know how this ended... #DRESSLIKEAWOMAN pic.twitter.com/g2RXI49vZZ — Nina (@nina267) February 3, 2017

For male staff members, that mostly equates to having well-groomed hair and an on-brand tie.

“You’re always supposed to wear a tie. If it’s not a Trump tie, you can get away with Brooks Brothers. But I’d suggest Armani,” says the source.

The rules for women though appear more complex.

“Trump likes the women who work for him 'to dress like women',” the report suggests.

"Even if you're in jeans, you need to look neat and orderly."

Insiders who allegedly worked on the 2016 presidential campaign also told Axios that women who worked in Trump's campaign field offices “felt pressure to wear dresses” to impress the President.

The only person who can get away without adhering to the dress code is said to be Trump’s dishevelled chief strategist, Steve Bannon, reported the Guardian.

The Axios report triggered a backlash from a diverse array of working women who pondered (sarcastically) what it means to "dress like a woman".

From firefighters:

To soldiers:

I #DressLikeAWoman. Do you think Trump would approve? I'm thinking not. pic.twitter.com/l0yO78xdps — KateP (@doctorwibble) February 3, 2017

In light of *45's recent phone call, this Australian Soldier would like *45 to know this is how American allies #DressLikeAWoman pic.twitter.com/ikncJe4bwt — SnowflakePrincess (@amandablount2) February 3, 2017

Police officers:

I JUST LOVE TO #DressLikeAWoman pic.twitter.com/XnZNyf1Flr — E✌i z a b e t h (@Lizbian21) February 3, 2017

Me & my son; he's dressed like a man & I am dressed like a woman. In case you couldn't tell. #DressLikeAWoman pic.twitter.com/nVM2Emssj2 — Tara Wildes (@TaraWildes) February 3, 2017

Surgeons:

That's me on the left wearing my favorite outfit #DressLikeAWoman pic.twitter.com/M8UnQ2pBwE — Rebecca Alleyne, MD (@BeckyAlleyneMD) February 3, 2017

Pathologists:

Pastors:

Racing drivers:

Then there were others who pointed to the achievements women have made while not wearing typically feminine attire:

#DressLikeAWoman Michelle J. Howard. First African-American woman to command a US Navy ship. pic.twitter.com/fxNaVlywns — 3ChicsPolitico (@3ChicsPolitico) February 3, 2017

Senator Tammy Duckworth knows how to #DRESSLIKEAWOMAN pic.twitter.com/dbRH42If4T — Charie D. La Marr (@PersiHellecat) February 3, 2017

#DressLikeAWoman......with 23 Grand Slams to your name.....👍☺️ pic.twitter.com/nc4TI84CkS — Are We There Yet? (@KBCanB) February 3, 2017

This is Anousheh Ansari, an Iranian-Born American. She was the WORLD'S First Muslim woman in space. Look @POTUS she can #DressLikeAWoman pic.twitter.com/I9Ow8AQ55G — Gabrielle Birkman (@GabbyBirkman) February 3, 2017

This is just the latest chapter in the tale of Trump’s fraught relationship with women. During his campaign, many came forward to allege he had sexually assaulted them. Millions took to the streets in protest the day after his inauguration.