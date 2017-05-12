Donald Trump warns sacked FBI chief not to 'leak' conversations

WASHINGTON (AFP, WASHINGTON POST) - President Donald Trump warned sacked FBI chief James Comey on Friday (May 12) not to "leak" details of their conversations to the media, and suggested they may have been recorded.

"James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!" Trump wrote in one of a series of early morning tweets assailing critics and the media over their response to Comey's ouster.

Trump revealed that he had asked the former FBI director on three occasions whether he was a target in a probe into alleged Russian election meddling, before firing him earlier this week.

Trump also threatened to end White House press briefings, arguing that "it is not possible" for his staff to always tell the truth to the American public.

The comment comes after his description of his decision to fire Comey in an NBC News interview on Thursday flatly contradicted the accounts provided earlier by White House officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, exposing their explanations as misleading and in some cases false.

In a pair of tweets on Friday, Trump suggested he might do away with the daily press briefings at the White House and instead have his spokespeople communicate to the public only via "written responses."

