Donald Trump warns of possibility of major conflict with North Korea

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump said there is a chance of "a major, major conflict with North Korea", even though he prefers to resolve the tensions through diplomacy.

Calling North Korea his biggest global worry, Trump told Reuters in an exclusive interview that Chinese President Xi Jinping is "doing everything in his power" to help resolve the situation.

“There is a chance that we could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea. Absolutely,” he said. “We’d love to solve things diplomatically but it’s very difficult.”

He praised President Xi Jinping for pressing North Korea – China’s neighbour and ally – saying he is “trying very hard.”

Trump's interview with Reuters comes as US national security leaders emphasised economic sanctions and diplomacy to persuade North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

But at the same time, the Pentagon is ramping up its military presence in the region with an aircraft carrier battle group and submarine.

(This story is developing)