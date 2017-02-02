Donald Trump visits with Jordan's King Abdullah in Washington

Jordan's King Abdullah (centre, with red tie) and his wife Queen Rania (fourth from left) meeting with US senators at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Feb 1, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - United States President Donald Trump met on Thursday (Feb 2) with Jordan's King Abdullah ahead of an annual prayer breakfast in Washington, a White House spokeswoman said.

There was no immediate information provided about what Trump and the King discussed.

Abdullah, the first Arab leader to hold talks with the new administration, had earlier in the week discussed the fight against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), the Syria crisis, and other issues with Vice-President Mike Pence.

