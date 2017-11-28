Donald Trump tweets 'I don't see a deal' to keep government open

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - President Donald Trump said differences over immigration and tax policy make it unlikely he will reach a deal to prevent a government shutdown with top Democrats, with whom he is meeting on Tuesday (Nov 28).

"Meeting with 'Chuck and Nancy' today about keeping government open and working," Trump tweeted on Tuesday, referring to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

"Problem is they want illegal immigrants flooding into our Country unchecked, are weak on Crime and want to substantially RAISE Taxes. I don't see a deal!"

Some Democrats have called for any year-end spending deal to include legislation that would codify a Barack Obama administration policy providing protection against deportation for young undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children.

If Democrats and Republicans do not reach a deal on spending by Dec 8, the federal government could face a partial shutdown.

Trump's meeting with the Congressional leaders, which will include House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, is scheduled for 3pm.