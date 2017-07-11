Donald Trump to visit Britain next year: report

LONDON (REUTERS) – President Donald Trump will come to Britain on a state visit next year, Sky News quoted senior government sources as saying on Tuesday (July 11), quashing expectations that the United States  leader would make the trip this year.

Prime Minister Theresa May invited the US president to Britain in January during their first meeting in Washington, when the two leaders hailed the beginning of a new “special relationship” between the countries.

The government had initially said the visit would take place later this year, but  media have  reported the trip could be postponed for various reasons ranging from fears over protests to May’s weakened authority after an ill-judged election gamble.

Asked about the Sky report, May’s spokesman repeated the government’s position that an invitation had been made and accepted, but no date had been set. 

