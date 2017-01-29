Donald Trump to speak to Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Korean leaders Sunday: White House

US President Donald Trump speaking with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, on Jan 28, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - United States President Donald Trump will speak to the leaders of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and South Korea in separate calls on Sunday (Jan 29), the White House said in a statement.

The calls come a day after Trump spoke with several world leaders, including Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Francois Hollande and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

(This story is developing.)

