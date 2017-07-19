Donald Trump to nominate Jon Huntsman as Russia ambassador: White House official

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump will nominate the former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman as US ambassador to Russia, with the announcement expected later on Tuesday (July 18), a White House official said.

Should he receive confirmation by the US Senate, Huntsman, who has long been expected to be Trump's pick for the job, will head to Moscow as the US Congress and a special counsel investigate Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, and whether Trump's campaign had ties to Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied the interference, and Trump has said there was no collusion with Moscow.

Huntsman, 57, formerly served also as US ambassador to China from 2009 to 2011 and US ambassador to Singapore from 1992 to 1993. He was also a candidate for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination.