Donald Trump to announce delegation to Pyeongchang Winter Olympics soon

A calligraphy performance is staged in front of the Olympic rings on a beach on Gangneung, South Korea.
A calligraphy performance is staged in front of the Olympic rings on a beach on Gangneung, South Korea.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
56 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump plans to announce the US delegation to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea soon, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council said on Tuesday (Jan 9), after North Korea said it would send a team to the Games next month.

"President Trump has committed to sending a high-level United States delegation to the Winter Olympics and looks forward to announcing the delegation soon," the spokesman said.

"North Korean participation is an opportunity for the regime to see the value of ending its international isolation by denuclearising."

(This story is developing)

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

A commitment to excellence
CUT your risk of diabetes
New mum shares what to expect when the baby arrives
Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals