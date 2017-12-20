Donald Trump, Theresa May try to thaw frosty relations after Twitter storm

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Three weeks since their very public transatlantic spat, Prime Minister Theresa May and President Donald Trump made their first attempt to rekindle the so-called special relationship between Britain and the US.

The two leaders held a phone call on Tuesday afternoon (Dec 19), May's spokesman James Slack told reporters in London.

May and Trump fell out after he re-tweeted unverified posts by a far-right anti-Muslim British activist in November, earning him the criticism of the British premier.

The President then hit back, telling May to mind her own business.

"The Prime Minister has always been clear on these matters that part of having a special relationship is that when there are times we don't agree we can say so," Slack said.

In an e-mailed statement after the call, May's office said the two leaders aired their differences over Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, a move that Britain criticised.

They agreed that the US should bring forward new plans for peace in the region, according to the statement.

May updated the President on Brexit negotiations, while he described the progress he's made on his economic agenda.

"They agreed on the importance of a swift post-Brexit bilateral trade deal," the statement said.

"They wished each other a very Merry Christmas and looked forward to keeping in close touch."