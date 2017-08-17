Donald Trump scraps business forums in wake of CEO resignations over his Virginia rally violence comments

Trump (above) is scrapping two business advisory councils.
Trump (above) is scrapping two business advisory councils.PHOTO: NYTIMES
Published
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (AFP) - US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday (Aug 16) he was scrapping two business advisory councils in the wake of several high-profile resignations in protest over his comments on a white supremacist rally in Virginia that turned violent.

"Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all!" Trump said on Twitter.

The chief executives of Merck, Intel and Under Armour were among those who quit the forums following Trump's comments about Saturday's violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

A suspected Nazi sympathiser then ploughed his car into a crowd of anti-racism protesters, leaving one woman dead and 19 others injured.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

The driver, James Fields, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
Reduce your fuel usage with these handy tips
Owa Coffee, wildlife-friendly coffee with a conscience
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice