Donald Trump says US could 'conceivably' return to Paris climate deal

Trump speaks during a news conference with Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg.
Trump speaks during a news conference with Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg.PHOTO: AFP
Published
54 min ago

WASHINGTON (AFP) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (Jan 10) that the United States could "conceivably" return to the Paris climate accord, although he stopped short of signalling any move in that direction.

"Frankly, it's an agreement that I have no problem with, but I had a problem with the agreement that they signed, because, as usual, they made a bad deal," Trump told a news conference.

"So we can conceivably go back in," added the president, who pulled out of the 2015 accord on curbing global warming emissions last June.

