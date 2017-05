NEW YORK (AFP) - US President Donald Trump and Australia's Malcolm Turnbull met in New York on Thursday (May 4), mending relations after a telephone spat threatened decades-old ties.

Trump said the disagreement over a Barack Obama-era deal to move refugees from Australia to the United States was "all worked out."

"We get along great. We have a fantastic relationship, I love Australia, I always have," Trump said as the pair met for the first time.

(This story is developing.)