Obama and Trump meet at White House ahead of inauguration ceremony

WASHINGTON - Outgoing President Barack Obama welcomed Mr Donald Trump to the White House on Friday (Jan 20) ahead of the latter's inauguration as the 45th US president

Mr Obama and First Lady Michelle greeted Mr Trump and his wife Melania on the steps of the White House, before heading into the building for tea and coffee.

Earlier in the morning, Mr Trump and his family attended a service at St. John’s Church near the White House.

In his first tweet early morning, Mr Trump wrote: "It all begins today! I will see you at 11am for the swearing-in. THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES - THE WORK BEGINS!"

Meantime, crowds started to pour into the Capitol early in the morning for the inauguration ceremony. He will be sworn in at midday (1am Saturday Jan 21, Singapore time), taking power over a country divided after a bruising election.

There was light rain but that did not dampen the enthusiasm of his supporters. Many people had traveled long distances from across the country. For Trump supporters, expectations of the new administration are high; many see the Washington establishment as out of touch with ordinary people and believe Mr Trump will shake it up and "get things done".

In a ceremony below the gleaming dome of the Capitol presided by Chief Justice John Roberts, Mr Trump will take the oath of office with his hand on two Bibles - one used by Mr Abraham Lincoln in 1861 and the other one given to him by his mother when he was a child.

As many as 800,000 people, including supporters and protesters, are expected to gather on the National Mall in the centre of the capital to watch the proceedings.

The 70-year-old real estate tycoon and former reality TV star will deliver a speech lasting about 20 minutes on his vision for America and what it means to be an American. He is expected to call for unity and pledged to be a president for all Americans.

His vice-president Mike Pence will be sworn in before him by Supreme Court associate justice Clarence Thomas.

The two men will be surrounded by their families. Among the guests will be former presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter and George W. Bush, and Mr Trump's Democratic Party rival in last year's election, Mrs Hillary Clinton.

Some one million people are estimated to have gathered in Washington for the occasion. Many are against Mr Trump, who lost the popular vote but won in the US Electoral College system because he took key battleground states. Some 60 Democrats of the Congress boycotted the inauguration.

The night before the inauguration, protesters tried to disrupt a party organised by the so-called "alt-right" white nationalist group in the National Press Club building. Police used smoke bombs and made several arrests.

In New York, a bevy of celebrities and the city's mayor, Mr Bill de Blasio, led a protest against Mr Trump outside his hotel in Manhattan. Protests also broke out in several other cities, and more are scheduled over the weekend.

Mr Trump is expected to sign orders very soon after the inauguration - to dismantle his predecessor Obama's Affordable Care Act or Obamacare, deport illegal immigrants, start work on a wall on the Mexican border; renegotiate the North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) and opt out of the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP).

Mr Trump, born in the then-industrial district of Queens in New York City, parleyed his way to prime property in Manhattan, became a reality TV star, and built a global business empire.

And last year, connecting with the public mood in conservative post-industrial middle class rural America, the political outsider controversially won his way through the Republican Party ranks on a passionately nationalist platform, grabbing an election win that stunned the Washington political establishment.

Mr Trump has promised to shake up that establishment. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters on Jan 19. "It's going to be robust, not just day one, but I think first week, first month, probably first term."

His agenda includes slashing the bureaucracy, lifting federal regulations on industry, lowering taxes, getting tough on trade terms with China and Mexico, and resetting the long-tense relationship with Russia.

Many of these will be radical changes to the status quo, in the name of his campaign slogan "Make America Great Again" and his pledge to create millions of jobs.

Most of his Cabinet picks have not yet passed their Senate confirmation hearings though, and up to 4,000 other positions in the new administration have yet to be appointed. Mr Trump's Cabinet is dominated by millionaires, billionaires and retired generals.

"We have by far the highest IQ of any Cabinet ever assembled" he said at an inauguration-eve party for donors in the capital.