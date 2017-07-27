Donald Trump may sign Russia sanctions Bill, or seek 'tougher deal', says aide

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - United States President Donald Trump could veto pending legislation imposing new sanctions on Russia in order to push "an even tougher deal," White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci said on Thursday (Julu 27).

"He may sign the sanctions exactly the way they are or he may veto the sanctions and negotiate a even tougher deal against the Russians," Scaramucci told CNN in an interview.

US lawmakers reached an agreement on Wednesday paving the way for the US Senate to pass a Bill as early as this week to impose the new sanctions on Russia and bar Trump from easing them without Congress' approval.