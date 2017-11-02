Donald Trump Jr lampooned on Twitter after vowing to take half his daughter’s Halloween goodies as a lesson in socialism

WASHINGTON - The son of the US President, Donald Trump Jr, got a lesson in sharing from social media after tweeting a picture of his daughter Chloe with her Halloween candy haul, and threatening to take half of it away to “teach her about socialism”.

Within hours, Trump Jr’s tweet had generated over 50,000 replies, with many users pointing out that he wasn’t describing socialism, but sharing – something most children are taught to do, said the Guardian.

Lots of people used the tweet as an opportunity to criticise Trump Jr’s understanding of socialism, given that trick-or-treat candy is given to children as a handout due to the kindness of strangers.

I’m going to take half of Chloe’s candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home. It’s never to early to teach her about socialism. pic.twitter.com/3ie9C0jv2G — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 31, 2017

My man, "socialism" was her getting that free candy in the first place. You taking half for reasons she can't understand is capitalism https://t.co/w9x9zB0xLA — Elite Bear Agents (@Bearpigman) October 31, 2017

Your kid went begging from hard-working people for candy. The kid who stayed home got theirs because their parents worked to pay for it.

In your simile, if anyone’s the socialist it’s Chloe. https://t.co/GNT6viB524 — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) November 1, 2017

Some pointed out that giving candy to children who weren’t able to go out trick-or-treating would, in most circumstances, be considered a good deed.

Going to a home of disabled children and handing out candy there would teach her (and you) a lot more. https://t.co/N2l14yEPaR — Patrick McGee (@PatrickMcGee_) November 1, 2017

The origins of Trump Jr’s own inherited wealth were also a target for mockery. Those making this point included the Harry Potter author JK Rowling, the Guardian said

From the guy who got his millions by being born to a millionaire. Who got his millions by being born to a millionaire https://t.co/iyXWBwP5fX — Tim Jong Un (@Tim_McNulty) November 1, 2017

Fill her bucket with old candy left by her great-grandfather, then explain that she has more because she's smarter than all the other kids. https://t.co/0lbhHYyFe4 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 1, 2017

Other people stretched Trump Jr’s analogy to illustrate “trickle-down” economics, make a point about his father’s proposed tax reform programme.

Or you could just take 99% of Chloe’s candy, eat it and tell her to wait for it to trickle down. https://t.co/B24iOoLXpU — Amir (@AmirAminiMD) November 1, 2017

And there was plenty of mention of the Trump campaign’s alleged ties with Russia.

How do you even know if the kid who sat at home likes Russian candy? — Chris Boone (@ChrisBoone) October 31, 2017

There was also criticism of Trump Jr’s decision to use his three-year-old daughter to make a political point.

"But daddy, people gave me these sweets free out of kindness"

"SHUT UP AND POSE FOR DADDY'S POLITICAL SNIPE PHOTOGRAPH!" https://t.co/OXJNOjvnuw — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) November 1, 2017

Halloween hasn’t been the easiest period for the Trump family, with the President criticised for remarks he made when meeting children in the White House over Halloween.