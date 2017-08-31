Donald Trump, Japan's Shinzo Abe confirm cooperation on North Korea, says White House

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe spoke by telephone on Wednesday (Aug 30) and confirmed their "continuing, close cooperation" to address North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile that flew over Japan earlier this week, the White House said.

"The two leaders confirmed their continuing, close cooperation on efforts to address North Korea's launch of an intermediate range ballistic missile that overflew Japanese territory earlier this week," it said in a brief statement.

