Donald Trump inauguration: Trump leads standing ovation for Hillary Clinton at Congress lunch

WASHINGTON (AFP) - US President Donald Trump on Friday (Jan 20) led a standing ovation for his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, saying he was "honoured" that she and her former president husband had attended his inauguration.

"I was honoured when I heard that former president Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton were coming today and I would like you to stand up," he said at a Congressional luncheon, urging lawmakers, his Cabinet nominees and other dignitaries to stand.

"There's nothing more I can say because I have a lot of respect for those two people," Trump added as attendees rose and clapped for the Clintons.

Trump defeated Hillary Clinton, the former senator and secretary of state, in the Nov 8 election.

 

