Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron agree to work together on North Korea: White House

Macron and Trump attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, July 14, 2017.
Macron and Trump attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, July 14, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
18 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone on Saturday (Aug 12) and agreed to work together on a crisis on the Korean Peninsula, the White House said in a statement.

"They discussed the need to confront the increasingly dangerous situation associated with North Korea's destabilising and escalatory behaviour," the White House said in a statement.

In recent days, Trump and the North Korean regime have engaged in heated rhetoric about the Asian nation's nuclear weapons programme.

