Donald Trump did not ask former FBI director James Comey to pledge loyalty: White House

White House spokesman Sean Spicer says US President Donald Trump has "nothing further to add".VIDEO: REUTERS
Published
21 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump did not ask former Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey to pledge loyalty to him when the two had dinner in January, the White House said on Friday (May 12), disputing media reports.

Asked whether the accounts were true, White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters, "No."

"I think the President wants loyalty to this country and to the rule of law," he said.

Asked whether anyone in the White House had an audio recording of the dinner, as Trump suggested in a tweet earlier on Friday, Spicer said: "I'm not aware of that."

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

 

Related Stories: 

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

SPH deepens foray in content marketing with BrandInsider relaunch
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping