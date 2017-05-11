Donald Trump considering four FBI officials as interim replacement for Comey, says official

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - President Donald Trump is considering four senior FBI officials to serve as the interim replacement for fired FBI director James Comey, a White House official said on Wednesday (May 10).

The four candidates include acting FBI director Andrew McCabe, assistant FBI director in charge Paul Abbate, Chicago special agent in charge Michael J. Anderson and Richmond, Virginia, special agent in charge Adam Lee, the official said.

The official said the Justice Department is running the process with job interviews being conducted by Attorney-General Jeff Sessions and deputy Attorney-General Rod Rosenstein.