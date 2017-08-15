Donald Trump calls for review of China intellectual property practices as trade ties sour

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - US President Donald Trump asked his top trade official to consider investigating China over how it handles intellectual property (IP), adding to the list of trade irritants between the world's two biggest economies as they work to contain North Korea.
Trump signed an executive memorandum on Monday (Aug 14) directing US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to consider investigating China over its IP policies, especially the practice of forcing US companies operating in China to transfer technological know-how.
"It's my duty and responsibility to protect the American workers' technology and industry from unfair and abusive actions," Trump said at the White House. "We will stand up to any country that unlawfully forces American companies to transfer their valuable technology as a condition of market access. We will combat the counterfeiting and piracy that destroys American jobs."
If China is found to be flouting the rules on US intellectual property, the administration has a range of options, including imposing import tariffs, according to administration officials, who spoke to reporters Saturday on the condition of anonymity. If USTR moves forward, the investigation could take as long as a year.
Chinese state media on Monday criticised Trump's plans for an IP probe, saying the action will do more harm than good, whether it's a new policy approach or negotiating tactic.
The move comes amid growing tension over the threat of North Korea using nuclear weapons, and less than two weeks after the US received China's help in the United Nations Security Council to impose tougher economic sanctions on Pyongyang.
BEIJING (REUTERS, AFP) - China’s Foreign Ministry on Monday (Aug 14) said US trade issues and North Korea are not connected, and there is no future in a trade war between China and the United States.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying made the comment at a regular press briefing. US President Donald Trump was due on Monday to sign a memorandum directing US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to determine whether any Chinese laws, policies or practices discriminate against or harm American innovators and technology companies.
The investigation could lead to sanctions against Beijing.
Asked about the US move, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua said any member of the World Trade Organisation must respect WTO rules.
“Fighting a trade war has no future. There will be no winner and everybody will lose,” Hua said at a regular news briefing. “I believe China and the US should continue to work together for the stable and sound development of China-US economic and trade relations,” she said.
US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, bluntly accused China on Saturday of “stealing our intellectual property” – long a concern of Western companies seeking a share of the enormous Chinese market.
The looming investigation follows high tensions between Washington and Beijing. Trump has accused China of failing to rein in the nuclear ambitions of its ally North Korea. The US officials, however, said the North Korean issue and the investigation into China’s trade practices are not linked.
Chinese state-run newspaper said Trump's order will "poison" relations between the two countries.
The move, which could eventually lead to steep tariffs on Chinese goods, comes at a time when Trump has asked China to do more to crack down on North Korea's nuclear missile programme as he threatens possible military action against Pyongyang.
Trump has said he would be more amenable to going easy on Beijing if it were more aggressive in reining in North Korea.
In an editorial, the official China Daily said it was critical the Trump administration doesn't make a rash decision it will regret.
"Given Trump's transactional approach to foreign affairs, it is impossible to look at the matter without taking into account his increasing disappointment at what he deems as China's failure to bring into line the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," the English-language paper said.
"But instead of advancing the United States' interests, politicising trade will only acerbate the country's economic woes, and poison the overall China-US relationship." An administration official has insisted diplomacy over North Korea and the potential trade probe were "totally unrelated", saying the trade action was not a pressure tactic.
The China Daily said it was unfair for Trump to put the burden on China for dissuading Pyongyang from its actions.
"By trying to incriminate Beijing as an accomplice in the DPRK's nuclear adventure and blame it for a failure that is essentially a failure of all stakeholders, Trump risks making the serious mistake of splitting up the international coalition that is the means to resolve the issue peacefully," it said.
"Hopefully Trump will find another path. Things will become even more difficult if Beijing and Washington are pitted against each other."
China on Monday announced that it would ban from Tuesday imports of iron, iron ore and seafood from North Korea as it follows through on new UN sanctions approved earlier this month.
“I want to say that China-US cooperation should be based on mutual respect and mutual trust,” Hua said.
“The Korean peninsula nuclear issue and the China-US trade issue are totally different and it’s not appropriate to use one issue as a tool to keep pressure on the other issue.”
Chinese President Xi Jinping moved to calm nerves last week, telling the US president during a phone call that all sides should maintain restraint and avoid inflammatory comments. While the White House said the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons, Trump has previously criticised China for not reining in North Korea, and threatened trade measures if Xi fails to act.
Trump's announcement further complicates the already taut US-China relationship, which took a frosty turn last month when officials from both nations couldn't agree on a joint statement over economic issues after high-level talks in Washington.
Still, Trump's actions stop short of what some analysts had been expecting him to do on intellectual property. Rather than launching straight into a probe, USTR will first consider whether to begin an investigation under Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act. Section 301 allows the president to impose tariffs on foreign products in response to unfair or discriminatory restrictions on American commerce. The provision has practically fallen into disuse since the mid-1990s after the creation of the World Trade Organization.
Administration officials on Saturday declined to say how long it will take before a decision is made whether to start a probe.
In a USTR report to lawmakers that was released in July, the administration accused China of engaging in "widespread infringing activity, including trade secret theft, rampant online piracy and counterfeiting, and high levels of physical pirated and counterfeit exports to markets around the globe".
Earlier this year, a commission on U.S. intellectual property estimated that the annual cost to the U.S. economy in counterfeit goods, pirated software, and theft of trade secrets from all sources exceeds US$225 billion ($307 billion) and could be as high as US$600 billion. China is the world's principal IP infringer, the commission said.
USTR argues Beijing uses a range of practices to force US companies to transfer IP, such as by granting regulatory approvals to drug makers that shift production to China or requiring that the designs of foreign products be replicable in China.