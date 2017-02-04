Dog dumped in US with broken spine finds new home

WASHINGTON - A small dachshund dog found abandoned in a garbage bag with a broken spine in the US has found a new home.

The female dog, named Frances, was discovered by a good Samaritan on Jan 18 after being dumped in Philadelphia, according to an ABC News report.

But the cute canine - who can now get around on wheels, thanks to a mini wheelchair - has since been adopted and was taken to her new home on Thursday.

"She had maybe been there for a day or so before someone found her," Pennsylvania SPCA spokeswoman Gillian Kocher told ABC on Friday (Feb 3).

After being rescued, veterinarians at Penn Vet's Ryan Hospital discovered that Frances had an irreversible spinal injury that would require her to use a canine wheelchair to be able to walk, Kocher said.

Despite her condition, and the circumstances she was found in, Frances has thrived, according to Kocher.

"She's very spunky, and her personality lends itself well to the road forward for her," Kocher said.

"She loves being the center of attention, being held and she's very playful."

Frances was adopted on Thursday by a family from Annville, Pennsylvania, Kocher said. The dachshund will be gaining two dachshund siblings in her new home, she added.

Meanwhile, the PSPCA is still looking for the individuals responsible for leaving Frances in a trash bag, reported ABC.