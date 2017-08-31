Damage caused by Hurricane Harvey in just Harris and Galveston counties of Texas estimated at $31.22 billion

People walk through flooded streets as the effects of Hurricane Harvey are seen Aug 26, 2017 in Galveston, Texas.
People walk through flooded streets as the effects of Hurricane Harvey are seen Aug 26, 2017 in Galveston, Texas.
NEW YORK (Reuters) - At least US$23 billion (S$31.22 billion) worth of property has been affected by flooding from Hurricane Harvey just in parts of Texas' Harris and Galveston counties, a Reuters analysis of satellite imagery and property data shows.

The number represents market value, not storm damage, and is but a small fraction of the storm's reach, as satellite images of the flooding are incomplete.

Satellite imagery compiled by researchers at the University of Colorado shows flooding across 600 square kilometres of Harris County and 132sq km of Galveston County, about one-eighth of each county's land area.

