Cut-out poppies to remember fallen Passchendaele soldiers

PHOTO: EUROPHOTO PRESS AGENCY
Published
1 hour ago

Cut-out poppies with messages dedicated to the soldiers who fell during World War I written on them, on the lawn at the Tyne Cot Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery in Zonnebeke, Belgium. It is as part of a series of commemorations for the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele. The battle, also called the third battle of Ypres, took place between July 31 and Nov 6, 1917, in Passendale, West Flanders. There were an estimated 245,000 allied and 215,000 German casualties (dead, wounded or missing) after about 100 days of heavy fighting, in what is known as one of the bloodiest battles of World War I.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 01, 2017, with the headline 'Cut-out poppies to remember fallen Passchendaele soldiers'. Print Edition | Subscribe
