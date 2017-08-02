Communications chief - the most buffeted post in the White House

WASHINGTON • No other post in the White House has experienced as much upheaval as the communications director's job.

It was first given to Mr Jason Miller, a Trump campaign aide who stepped down during the transition. It then went to Republican operative Michael Dubke, who quit in May. Mr Sean Spicer took on those responsibilities, in addition to being press secretary, in the intervening weeks until Mr Anthony Scaramucci was named to the post on July 21.

Mr Scaramucci's tenure led to upheaval in the West Wing from the start, with Mr Spicer resigning, rather than working with the New York financier. Within days of entering the White House, Mr Scaramucci threatened to stop White House leaks by firing "everyone" in the press office.

On Monday, President Donald Trump fired him at the urging of new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

