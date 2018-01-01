Deputy killed, five wounded in ‘domestic’ shooting in Colorado

DENVER, Colorado (AFP) – A sheriff’s deputy was killed and six other people, including four deputies, were wounded on Sunday (Dec 31) in what police called a “domestic disturbance” in a residential suburb near Denver, Colorado.

The lone suspect was “shot & believed to be dead” after the standoff at the Copper Canyon apartment complex in Highlands Ranch, 20km south of Denver, the Douglas County sheriff’s office tweeted.

Details of the incident were not immediately clear.

The wounded were taken to two area hospitals, at least three of them with noncritical injuries, the Denver Post reported.

Deputies had responded to an early-morning call of a disturbance when shots were fired from the building.

Police quickly dispatched a heavily armed Swat team as well as a bomb-squad truck, though there was no immediate word of any explosives being found.

Police from five jurisdictions, including Colorado state police, were placed on alert.

A look at the police procession for the officer who died in the line of duty today. @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/a4Txft5ajP — Meghan Lopez (@Meghan_Lopez) December 31, 2017

**Copper Canyon OIS Update**- Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance resulting in shots fired. 5 deputies shot by suspect. 1 deputy confirmed deceased. 2 civilians also shot by suspect. Suspect shot & believed to be dead & no longer a threat. #CopperCanyonOIS — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

#Breaking: we just heard gunshots in the distance. Police are now closing Colorado at otero. We are moving to the media staging area. @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/7sZi7LjBiP — Meghan Lopez (@Meghan_Lopez) December 31, 2017

Here was the scene about an hour ago. At least eight ambulances arrived. @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/CwKfN9XC9s — Meghan Lopez (@Meghan_Lopez) December 31, 2017

A Code Red was sent out regarding this incident. Any citizens in the affected area are instructed to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls. pic.twitter.com/RgutCEqgJA — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

As the incident unfurled, the sheriff’s office advised local residents to take cover in place and stay away from windows.

The toll among deputies Sunday appeared to be one of the highest in a police-involved shooting since five officers in Dallas, Texas were shot to death and several others injured in July 2016 by a man angered by police shootings of black men.

The area near Sunday’s shooting has been scarred by dramatic mass shootings in recent years, including the Columbine school shooting in 1999, which left 15 people dead, and the 2012 shooting at a movie theatre in Aurora that claimed 12 lives. Both are within a half-hour’s drive of Highlands Park.