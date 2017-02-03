Clinton's new book reflects on her life and election loss

NEW YORK • Mrs Hillary Clinton is putting her shock presidential election defeat to Mr Donald Trump behind her by publishing a book of essays reflecting on her life, the bruising 2016 campaign and the future.

Publishing house Simon & Schuster said the currently untitled book would be published in autumn and was inspired by the former secretary of state's favourite quotations, collected over decades.

Mrs Clinton has largely retreated from public view since Mr Trump's upset win last November shattered her hopes of becoming the first female commander-in-chief of the world's most powerful democracy.

"These quotes have helped me celebrate the good times, laugh at the absurd times, persevere during the hard times and deepen my appreciation of all life has to offer," she said in a statement released by her publishers.

Mrs Clinton, 69, is the author of five books, most recently Hard Choices, published in 2014, as well as An Invitation To The White House and It Takes A Village, all published by Simon & Schuster.

Foreign editions of the new volume will be published in Australia, Britain, Canada and India, and the essays will be released in audio book format.

Simon & Schuster said it had first discussed the collection of quotations with Mrs Clinton in 1994, when she was First Lady.

"We are delighted that Secretary Clinton finally thinks the time is right to share the words and thoughts that nourished and enriched her, and defined the experiences of her extraordinary life," said president and CEO Carolyn Reidy.

Mrs Clinton, a Democrat, has made few public appearances or pronouncements since the Nov 8 election, but did attend Mr Trump's inauguration in Washington.

Mr Trump, who clashed brutally with Mrs Clinton during the campaign, led a standing ovation for her at the inauguration, saying he was "honoured" that she and her husband, former president Bill Clinton, had attended.

Mrs Clinton has otherwise given little indication of what she might turn her hand to, although a confidant has ruled out another run for office.

"I stand with the people gathered across the country tonight, defending our values and our Constitution. This is not who we are," Mrs Clinton tweeted over the weekend as cities nationwide protested against Mr Trump's immigration and travel ban.

AGENCE-FRANCE-PRESSE