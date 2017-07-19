China's Vice-Premier Wang Yang says confrontation with US will not resolve differences

Wang Yang, China's vice premier, speaks during a reception ahead of the U.S.-China Comprehensive Economic Dialogue meeting in Washington, D.C., U.S., on July 18, 2017. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - China's top economic official said on Wednesday (July 19) at the start of economic talks with the Trump administration it was important that Beijing and Washington work together to resolve their differences and cautioned that confrontation would only be damaging to both sides.

"Dialogue cannot immediately address all differences, but confrontation will immediately damage the interests of both,"Chinese Vice-Premier Wang Yang said as the China-US Comprehensive Economic Dialogue got underway.

US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said working together to maximise the benefits of both sides was only possible if "there is a more fair and balanced" economic relationship.

