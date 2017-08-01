China's UN ambassador says it is up to US and North Korea to ease tensions, not China

UNITED NATIONS (REUTERS) - China's United Nation's ambassador Liu Jieyi said on Monday (July 31) that it is up to the United States and North Korea, not China, to try to reduce tensions and resume negotiations to denuclearise the Korean Peninsula.

"They hold the primary responsibility to keep things moving, to start moving in the right direction, not China," Liu told a news conference to mark the end of China's July presidency of the UN Security Council.

"No matter how capable China is, China's efforts will not yield practical results because it depends on the two principal parties," he said.

