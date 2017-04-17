China reiterates opposition to South Korea's Thaad anti-missile system

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China reiterated on Monday (April 17) its opposition to the deployment of a sophisticated United States anti-missile system in South Korea.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang voiced China's opposition to the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (Thaad) system at a regular briefing in Beijing, and also urged all parties to work together to maintain peace and stability in the region.

South Korean acting President Hwang Kyo Ahn and visiting US Vice-President Mike Pence on Monday reaffirmed their plans to go ahead with the deployment of the system.

China says the system's powerful radar is a threat to its security. The US and South Korea say it is only aimed at defence against North Korean missiles.